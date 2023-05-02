On Tuesday, May 2, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (9-20) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is listed at 11 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Brewers went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 5-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+150)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

