The Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and Colorado Rockies (9-20) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Rockies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (3-2) for the Brewers and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.14 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Feltner has one quality start under his belt this season.

Feltner will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

