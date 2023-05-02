Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Yelich has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
