The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has three doubles and three walks while batting .273.

Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (64.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings