Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 130 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule