Eric Lauer starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .390.

The Brewers are 19th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (130 total runs).

The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Lauer (3-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Lauer has collected two quality starts this year.

Lauer will try to pick up his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta - 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin

