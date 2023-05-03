Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at Coors Field on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The total for the contest has been set at 12 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Brewers and Rockies matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 8-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brian Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) William Contreras 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+105) Owen Miller 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.