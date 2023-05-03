MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, May 3
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Wednesday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Mitch Keller toeing the rubber for the Pirates, and Shane McClanahan getting the call for the Rays.
Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the calendar for May 3.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|DET: Wentz
|2 (12.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.1 IP)
|2.19
|ERA
|6.45
|8.8
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers
- NYM Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (2-2) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|TEX: Heaney
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.38
|-
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (1-5) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|SF: Webb
|HOU: Valdez
|6 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (39 IP)
|4.82
|ERA
|2.54
|10.4
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -175
- SF Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (1-3) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo (2-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|CIN: Cessa
|SD: Lugo
|5 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.2 IP)
|9.55
|ERA
|3.58
|3.7
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -250
- CIN Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers on Wednesday.
|PHI: Nola
|LAD: TBD
|6 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.46
|ERA
|-
|6.9
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Phillies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to McClanahan (5-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|PIT: Keller
|TB: McClanahan
|6 (35.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|2.12
|10.1
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-1) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (0-1) when the teams play Wednesday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|DET: Lorenzen
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|7.07
|7.9
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers
- NYM Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (1-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|ATL: Wright
|MIA: Garrett
|4 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22 IP)
|4.86
|ERA
|2.45
|9.2
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|CLE: Bieber
|NYY: Schmidt
|6 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|6.84
|6.2
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees
- CLE Odds to Win: -145
- NYY Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|CHC: Stroman
|WSH: Irvin
|6 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.29
|ERA
|-
|8.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals
- CHC Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-1) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Nick Pivetta (1-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|TOR: Manoah
|BOS: Pivetta
|6 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.2 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|5.11
|8.0
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (0-0) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (2-1) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|MIN: Varland
|CHW: Cease
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.15
|-
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-0) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (0-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|KC: Greinke
|6 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|6.10
|7.1
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals
- BAL Odds to Win: -155
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-0) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|STL: Mikolas
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.2 IP)
|1.85
|ERA
|5.97
|12.2
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (2-3) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|MIL: Lauer
|COL: Freeland
|5 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.1 IP)
|5.19
|ERA
|4.32
|8.0
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- COL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (0-2) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|OAK: Sears
|5 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|4.23
|ERA
|6.23
|11.1
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.