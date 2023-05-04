Thursday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) against the Colorado Rockies (11-20) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:10 PM on May 4.

The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (3-1) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Milwaukee has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 131 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule