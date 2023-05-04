Willy Adames and Charlie Blackmon will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 19th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .385 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Brewers rank 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 131 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.228).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Miley has three quality starts this year.

Miley will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta - 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Tony Gonsolin

