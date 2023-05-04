Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (11-20) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+120). The over/under is 12 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

