Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rockies on May 4, 2023
Rowdy Tellez and Charlie Blackmon are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Thursday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Miley Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (3-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Miley will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has collected 24 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.
- He's slashing .258/.343/.559 so far this season.
- Tellez has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .222/.328/.398 on the year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and nine RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashing .275/.385/.431 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has four doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI (32 total hits).
- He's slashed .299/.370/.449 on the season.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
