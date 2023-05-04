Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings