Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .345 this season.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief seven times this season.
- Over his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .310 against him. He has a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
