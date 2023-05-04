After hitting .185 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and seven walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.8%).

In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.

Winker has had an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in seven of 19 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

