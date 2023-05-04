On Thursday, Rowdy Tellez (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 24 hits, batting .258 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Tellez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 27), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has had an RBI in 13 games this season (48.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings