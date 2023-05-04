The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 79.2% of his games this year (19 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • In seven games this season, he has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .310 against him.
