How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Burnes and Sean Manaea are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants face off on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 36 total home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .394.
- The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (137 total runs).
- The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.244).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Burnes has collected two quality starts this season.
- Burnes is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
