Corbin Burnes and Sean Manaea are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants face off on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .394.

The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (137 total runs).

The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Burnes has collected two quality starts this season.

Burnes is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw

