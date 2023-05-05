Player prop betting options for Thairo Estrada, Rowdy Tellez and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He has a slash line of .258/.339/.577 on the year.

Tellez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Christian Yelich has 28 hits with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.331/.383 on the year.

Yelich takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Rowdy Tellez, Christian Yelich or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Manaea Stats

Sean Manaea (0-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his fifth start of the season.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Apr. 29 2.0 5 5 4 3 4 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1.1 1 1 1 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3.2 4 5 5 3 3 at Tigers Apr. 14 3.1 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Apr. 8 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has put up 39 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 10 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .342/.400/.509 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .256/.442/.551 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Apr. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.