The Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) carry a four-game losing run into a road matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (13-17), at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-1) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (0-1) will get the nod for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (0-1, 7.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across six games.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will send Manaea (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Manaea heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Manaea is trying to secure his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.