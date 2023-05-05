On Friday, Brian Anderson (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings