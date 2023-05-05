On Friday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 13.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (56.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings