Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .200 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .204 with two doubles and three walks.

Voit has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.

Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings