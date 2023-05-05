Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (25) this season while batting .258 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 87th in batting average, 77th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Tellez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
  • In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Tellez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (28.6%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed two innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
