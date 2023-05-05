Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .212.
  • Adames has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.