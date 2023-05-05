Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .212.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
