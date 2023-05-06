Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) and the San Francisco Giants (14-17) clashing at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Milwaukee this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (141 total), Milwaukee is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Brewers Schedule