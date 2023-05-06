How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in LaMonte Wade Jr and William Contreras.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 36 home runs.
- Fueled by 82 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.
- The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Milwaukee has scored 141 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Colin Rea (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- Rea has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
