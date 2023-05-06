The San Francisco Giants versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in LaMonte Wade Jr and William Contreras.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 36 home runs.

Fueled by 82 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 17th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored 141 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Colin Rea (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough

