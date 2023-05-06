The San Francisco Giants (14-17) and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) will clash on Saturday, May 6 at Oracle Park, with Alex Cobb getting the ball for the Giants and Colin Rea taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (1-1, 2.43 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-2, 4.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored nine times and won three of those games.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Brewers this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Brewers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

