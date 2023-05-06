Player prop betting options for Thairo Estrada, Rowdy Tellez and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has put up 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashed .255/.336/.571 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has four doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .224/.328/.388 slash line on the season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (1-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 9.0 6 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Apr. 19 5.0 7 1 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 12 3.2 8 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Apr. 7 7.0 7 2 2 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Colin Rea's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 11 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .339/.395/.500 slash line on the year.

Estrada has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three walks and an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and nine RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .250/.444/.538 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.