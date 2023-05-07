Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 25 hits, batting .248 this season with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Tellez has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
