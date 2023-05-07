The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 25 hits, batting .248 this season with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Tellez has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 26.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 18
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.