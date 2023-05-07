Sunday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Devin Booker and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, the Suns knocked off the Nuggets 121-114, led by Booker with 47 points. Jamal Murray was the high scorer for the losing squad with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 47 6 9 3 1 5 Kevin Durant 39 9 8 0 2 1 TJ Warren 7 3 1 0 1 1

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 6 5 1 1 1 Nikola Jokic 30 17 17 0 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. 21 12 0 0 1 6

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces his team in rebounds per game (10), and also posts 18 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Booker paces his team in points per game (27.8), and also averages 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is posting 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie averages 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the floor. He also produces 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray gets the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 29.5 4 5.5 1.7 0.8 2.3 Nikola Jokic DEN 23 12.4 8.2 1 0.4 1.5 Kevin Durant PHO 23.4 6.9 4.3 0.7 1.2 1.5 Jamal Murray DEN 23.2 4.7 5.9 0.9 0.4 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.4 6.4 1.1 0.7 0.5 2.4 Chris Paul PHO 8.7 3.5 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.9

