Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .225.
- In 18 of 33 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (36.4%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Giants will send Stripling (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
