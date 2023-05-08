On Monday, Brian Anderson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.

Anderson has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits seven times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 of 33 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

