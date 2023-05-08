Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jesse Winker and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with more than one hit four times (17.4%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Winker has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (seven of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Gonsolin (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
