How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Willy Adames.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 40 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 158 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Brewers rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.52) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Eric Lauer (3-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In six starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
