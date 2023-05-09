Noah Syndergaard will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) on Tuesday, May 9 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15), who will counter with Eric Lauer. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Brewers and Dodgers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 19 out of the 32 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 17-12 (winning 58.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.