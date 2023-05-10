Brewers vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers match up with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET at American Family Field.
The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Brewers have +140 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-165
|+140
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +140 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 36 games with a total.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-7
|10-9
|9-7
|11-9
|15-11
|5-5
