Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers match up with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Brewers have +140 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +140 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 36 games with a total.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 10-9 9-7 11-9 15-11 5-5

