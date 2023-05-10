Clayton Kershaw and Wade Miley are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 15th in the majors with 160 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.248 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Miley has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.