How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clayton Kershaw and Wade Miley are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee ranks 15th in the majors with 160 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.248 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Miley has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
