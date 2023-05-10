When the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) and Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) square of at American Family Field on Wednesday, May 10, Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Brewers will send Wade Miley to the hill. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-165). The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (5-2, 2.53 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-1, 2.31 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Dodgers have a 7-1 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

