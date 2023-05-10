Freddie Freeman is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Wednesday (starting at 1:40 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .229/.325/.420 so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (5-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

He has five quality starts in seven chances this season.

Kershaw has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.373/.469 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has put up 23 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .209/.376/.545 on the season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

