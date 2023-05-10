The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (28.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, one per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
