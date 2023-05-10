The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (28.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings