On Wednesday, William Contreras (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 28 hits.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Contreras has had an RBI in seven games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%).

He has scored in 12 of 28 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings