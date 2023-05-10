On Wednesday, William Contreras (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in seven games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 28 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (5-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.