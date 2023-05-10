Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .229 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven home a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, one per game).
- Kershaw (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.