The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Devils are underdogs (+115) against the Hurricanes (-135).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Devils Moneyline Total
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

  • New Jersey has played 63 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
  • The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).
  • This season the Devils have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
  • Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • New Jersey has gone 3-1 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) -
Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110)
Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.7 2.5

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3.2

