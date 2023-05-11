The Dallas Stars are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Stars are favored, with -190 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +160 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 8-16-24 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 59 times, and are 45-7-7 in those games (to record 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those matchups (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 11-8-19 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games and registered 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 14-15-3 to register 31 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.