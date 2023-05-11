Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-2)
|225.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|226.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Suns (-2)
|226
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Suns (-3.5)
|226.5
|-155
|+135
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- These two teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 3.9 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams together allow 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|31.5
|-115
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|30.5
|-115
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|12.5
|-125
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|8.5
|-110
|10.3
