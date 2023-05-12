On Friday, May 12, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (12-27) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +190 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Josh Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Willy Adames get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.