Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) facing off at American Family Field (on May 13) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the ball to Adrian Houser and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.18 ERA).

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered seven games this season favored by -160 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 166 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.62 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

