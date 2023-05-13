How to Watch the Brewers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Greinke gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 13th in MLB play with 44 total home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .389.
- The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 166 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.241).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
