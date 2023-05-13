When the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-28) match up at American Family Field on Saturday, May 13, Adrian Houser will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Brewers went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

