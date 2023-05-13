Vinnie Pasquantino and Willy Adames are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser will get the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Adames Stats

Adames has 31 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.321/.406 on the season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Christian Yelich has 35 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.333/.362 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at Giants May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI.

He has a .284/.371/.514 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .222/.263/.414 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2

